UPDATE: Woman dies in house fire in Whitfield County

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
DALTON, GA (WRCB) -

A woman died in a house fire in Whitfield County Sunday afternoon.

It happened in the 600 block of Hill Road in Dalton around 5:40 p.m.

Firefighters rescued a 44-year old, Tonya Ovbery from the home. First responders performed CPD on her and was transported to the hospital where she later died. 

Investigators say the cause of the fire was possibly an electrical malfunction and apparently started in the attic. Officials say they found no evidence of a smoke alarm. 

