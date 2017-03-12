Grundy County wins TN B.A.S.S. High School Trail "Fight on the Ford" Bass Tournament

Winchester, TN (WRCB) - The TN B.A.S.S. High School Trail held its fifth event of their 2016-2017 season on Tims Ford Lake in Winchester Tennessee this Saturday March 11th.

There were 118 teams representing 27 different High Schools that competed in this weekends event.

Coming out on top was the team of Kyle Ingleburger and Kyle Palmer representing Grundy County. The duo took the win with a giant five bass limit weighing 20.10 lbs.

Finishing in second place was the duo of Drew Elrod and Taylor Galsterfrom from Mt. Juliet High with five fish weighing 14.50 pounds.

Hayden Robbins and Cole Crosland from White County High had Big Bass of the tournament with a nice 5.42 lb. largemouth.

For complete results click Here