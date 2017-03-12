UGA wide receiver arrested

ATHENS, Ga – UGA wide receiver Riley Ridley, who caught 12 passes and two touchdowns last season for the Bulldogs, was arrested Saturday night.

According to UGASports.com, Ridley was arrested by by Athens Clarke-County police and charged with a misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Police said Ridley, who caught passes for 238 yards in his freshman season, had less than one ounce of marijuana in his possess and was released on a $1,000 bond.

UGA officials have not commented.

11Alive contributed to this story.