UPDATE: Second homicide suspect arrested in Decatur

UPDATE: Chattanooga Police have arrested Jacob Coyne, who was wanted in connection to the Oak Tree Drive homicide.

CPD says with the assistance of Tennessee Highway Patrol, US Marshals, Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, and East Ridge Police they were able to locate and arrest Coyne in Decatur, TN around 5:15 Tuesday evening. ?

PREVIOUS STORY: A man accused of playing a role in a deadly Chattanooga shooting from over the weekend is now on the TBI's Top 10 Most Wanted List. They're searching for 21-year-old Jacob Coyne.

Authorities said he may be in Hamilton County or in North Georgia. They're considering him armed and dangerous.

Can you help us find Jacob Coyne, wanted in connection to a Chattanooga homicide? He's now on our Top 10 Most Wanted! Call 1-800-TBI-FIND! pic.twitter.com/LMqkco8A1Z — TBI (@TBInvestigation) March 13, 2017

Police arrested 19-year-old Zachary Chadwick for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of Jalen Little.

Chadwick faces criminal homicide and especially aggravated robbery charges. Coyne is wanted for the same charges.

Court documents show an argument centered around money and drugs led to 19-year-old Jalen Little's death. His father told Channel 3 his son didn't always hang out with the right crowd, but says he didn't deserve this.

"I think it's shameless, senseless, I just don't understand it," Shawn Little, Jalen's father said.

It was an unimaginable loss for a father who brought his son and wife to Chattanooga to get away from the violence of Detroit.

He said Jalen was about to turn his life around.

"He didn't expect to die. He wanted to live life. He wanted to get better. He wanted to change. He wanted to finish school," Little said.

Chattanooga police said the 19-year-old was shot several times on his driveway on Oak Tree Drive. Little's death marks the third homicide for the city this year.

"It is tough to investigate. No matter who you are or where you are, you can be affected by crime and by violence," Sgt. Victor Miller with the Chattanooga Police Department said.

Court records show 19-year-old Zachary Chadwick gave Jalen $960 to buy marijuana earlier on Saturday.

When Chadwick never received the drugs or his money back, the documents said he and another man, 21-year-old Jacob Coyne, went to Jalen's home with a gun.

"My son wasn't an angel by no stretch of the imagination, but he wasn't a violent person and didn't bother anybody," Little said.

After some sort of argument, that's when court records show Coyne allegedly shot Little multiple times.

Before his death, Little told police it was the other man, Chadwick. CPD investigators believe they have an idea of what happened.

"When you're involved in traumatic incidents, you may see things a little bit differently, so those are things we have to work through. All of that information will come out in court," Miller said.

Little tells us he received a call from Jalen's mother. She and her younger son saw the shooting.

After learning about this son's death, that's when Little drove down with other family members from Detroit.

As they try to heal and move forward, they're focusing their efforts on giving the teen a proper burial.

"A parent shouldn't have to bury his son. He should be burying me," Little said.

Channel 3 contacted the families of both suspects named by police.

We never heard back from Chadwick's family, but Coyne's relatives said he's innocent. If you happen to know where Coyne might be, call police.