Falcons LB Vic Beasley to be TFP's Best of Preps speaker

Vic Beasley, who led the NFL in sacks last season and helped the Atlanta Falcons reach the Super Bowl, will be the featured speaker at this year's Times Free Press Best of Preps banquet.

The banquet is set for 6 p.m. June 13 at the Chattanooga Convention Center.

In his second NFL season, the 24-year old Beasley led the NFL with 15.5 sacks, earning a Pro Bowl selection and All-Pro honors for the first time.