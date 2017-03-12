Falcons LB Vic Beasley to be TFP's Best of Preps speaker - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Falcons LB Vic Beasley to be TFP's Best of Preps speaker

Posted: Updated:
By Stephen Hargis, Chattanooga Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -

Vic Beasley, who led the NFL in sacks last season and helped the Atlanta Falcons reach the Super Bowl, will be the featured speaker at this year's Times Free Press Best of Preps banquet.

The banquet is set for 6 p.m. June 13 at the Chattanooga Convention Center.

In his second NFL season, the 24-year old Beasley led the NFL with 15.5 sacks, earning a Pro Bowl selection and All-Pro honors for the first time.

Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press. 

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.