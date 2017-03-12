Pigeon Forge Police searching for two missing 16-year-old girls

Two prisoners being transported on a bus were able to overpower the guards before killing them and escaping.More
NBC News anchor Megyn Kelly on Tuesday defended her upcoming interview with the conspiracy theorist and Infowars host Alex Jones, saying in a statement that she sat down with him "to shine a light" about the "considerable falsehoods" he peddles.More
Here are the dates and times for each artist performing at the 2017 Riverbend Festival Schedule.More
