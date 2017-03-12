Predators snap skid with 3-1 win over Sharks

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Sports Writer

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - Ryan Johansen and James Neal scored goals to help the Nashville Predators snap a four-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.

After starting their California swing with a shootout loss in Anaheim and an overtime defeat in Los Angeles, the Predators head home on a high note by beating the defending Western Conference champions. Backup goalie Juuse Saros made 25 saves for the win.

Paul Martin scored the lone goal for the first-place Sharks, who lost for just the second time in seven games.

San Jose still has a seven-point lead over Anaheim in the Pacific Division with a game in hand. Martin Jones made 22 saves.

