Predators snap skid with 3-1 win over Sharks - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Predators snap skid with 3-1 win over Sharks

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

By JOSH DUBOW
AP Sports Writer

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - Ryan Johansen and James Neal scored goals to help the Nashville Predators snap a four-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.

After starting their California swing with a shootout loss in Anaheim and an overtime defeat in Los Angeles, the Predators head home on a high note by beating the defending Western Conference champions. Backup goalie Juuse Saros made 25 saves for the win.

Paul Martin scored the lone goal for the first-place Sharks, who lost for just the second time in seven games.

San Jose still has a seven-point lead over Anaheim in the Pacific Division with a game in hand. Martin Jones made 22 saves.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.