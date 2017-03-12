MTSU repeats in C-USA tourney title, 83-72 over Marshall

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Giddy Potts matched his season high with 30 points to lead Middle Tennessee to its second straight Conference USA Tournament championship with an 83-72 victory over Marshall on Saturday night.

Potts scored seven straight points to help the Blue Raiders (30-4) pull away with a late 15-5 run.

The Thundering Herd (20-15) pulled within two points at 53-51 with 12:51 left before Potts and Middle Tennessee answered with what proved the decisive run.

Potts, the tournament MVP, made three 3-pointers and grabbed eight rebounds for Middle Tennessee while making seven of eight free throws. League player of the year Jacorey Williams, an Arkansas transfer, added 17 points and Reggie Upshaw scored 15 and had eight boards.

CJ Burks led Marshall with 16 points.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.