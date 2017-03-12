Clearing Skies, Chilly All Week

Good Sunday. After snowfall amounts ranging from .5" to 2" last night we will see anything on the ground quickly melting through the day as skies clear out and we warm to 53 this afternoon. There are no reports of ice on the roads this morning, though the occasional bridge or overpass may have some ice on it in some of the higher elevations.

Monday will start cold with temps in the upper 20s and low 30s. Monday afternoon we will see scattered rain showers with the high reaching 47. We may see a little of that translating into a light rain/snow mix in the mountains overnight Monday into Tuesday morning. I don't think that will be a big deal though as ground temps should stay just above freezing Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon will clear out as the high reaches 48.

The middle of the week will be cold. Wednesday and Thursday mornings will sport temps in the mid 20s. Highs both days will be in the mid to upper 40s. We will have lots of sunshine both days.

Friday will be a bit warmer with partly cloudy skies and temps ranging from 33 in the morning to 55 in the afternoon.

Saturday will be warm with a high near 60 and a chance for afternoon showers. Sunday will be great with sunshine and a high of 61.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app. David Karnes

SUNDAY:

8am... Partly Cloudy, 33

Noon... Mostly Sunny, 42

5pm... Sunny, 53