UPDATE: Roberts Mill Road, W Road has re-opened

By WRCB Staff
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: The HCSO has reopened Roberts Mill Road and the W Road.

Motorists should use caution when traveling roads in the higher elevations especially where parts of the roadway is covered by shade.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has temporarily closed Roberts Mill Road and the W Road because of the weather.

It's unclear when the roads will reopen.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for more details on this developing story.

