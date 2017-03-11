UPDATE: Roberts Mill Road, W Road has re-opened

UPDATE: The HCSO has reopened Roberts Mill Road and the W Road.

Motorists should use caution when traveling roads in the higher elevations especially where parts of the roadway is covered by shade.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has temporarily closed Roberts Mill Road and the W Road because of the weather.

It's unclear when the roads will reopen.

