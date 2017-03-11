Fire displaces one, destroys home in Whitfield County - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Fire displaces one, destroys home in Whitfield County

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
Photo Credit: Whitfield County Fire Department Photo Credit: Whitfield County Fire Department
Photo Credit: Whitfield County Fire Department Photo Credit: Whitfield County Fire Department
Photo Credit: Whitfield County Fire Department Photo Credit: Whitfield County Fire Department
WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

One person lost their home to a fire in Whitfield County on Saturday.

Whitfield County firefighters said the fire started around 11:30 a.m. at a home on Kinnamon Drive. 

It took firefighters more than 3 hours to put out the flames. Right now, it's unclear how it started.

They said no one was hurt and the homeowner has insurance.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.