Fire displaces one, destroys home in Whitfield County

One person lost their home to a fire in Whitfield County on Saturday.
Whitfield County firefighters said the fire started around 11:30 a.m. at a home on Kinnamon Drive.
It took firefighters more than 3 hours to put out the flames. Right now, it's unclear how it started.
They said no one was hurt and the homeowner has insurance.
A 2-year-old girl remains in the hospital after she was shot in the head Sunday night.
