UPDATE: An inch of snow and wintry mix expected in Chattanooga Sunday

Cold air is settling into the Tennessee valley tonight. A shot of moisture continues to move from the northwest to southeast. As the moisture moves in tonight the rain showers will become mixed with some sleet and then snow. I think amounts will be light especially in the valleys. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 30's in the valley and near 30 in the higher elevations. So as of now I think the road conditions should be pretty good in the morning. As for amounts I think an inch is likely in the valleys, especially in TN and maybe an inch or two in some of the higher elevations. The temperatures will be cold enough for snow but I think there will be a lack of enough moisture to make a big snow storm.

Highs will be in the low 50's Sunday as the skies clear. Expect fair skies Sunday night with lows near freezing. Rain will be likely Monday and flurries are possible Tuesday. Highs both days will be in the 40's.

Wednesday will be chilly with low to mid 40's expected and partly cloudy skies. Thursday should be sunny with highs in the low 50's. A few showers will be possible Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 50's.

SATURDAY:

8am... Partly Cloudy, 35

Noon... Mostly Sunny, 50

5pm... Mostly Sunny, 51

Here is what Tennessee Department of Transportation is doing to keep roads safe during the winter weather for Sunday.

District 28: Warren, Van Buren, Coffee, Grundy, Franklin, Bledsoe, Sequatchie and Marion Counties are under a winter weather advisory from 6 pm to 7 am central with ½” to 1” of snow possible. Cannon Co. is not in the advisory area at this time. Crews in all counties are on-call and will report at various times this evening to monitor and treat roadways as needed.

District 29: Rhea, Hamilton, McMinn, Meigs, Bradley and Polk Counties are under a winter weather advisory from 7pm to 8 am eastern with snow accumulations of up to 1” possible. Locally higher amounts are possible in the upper elevations of Polk County.

Hamilton County finished brining the interstates around Chattanooga and the higher elevation routes this morning. Bradley and McMinn Counties will be brining Priority 3 (back roads) routes this afternoon/evening. Crews will report in all counties by 8 pm to monitor routes and treat as needed.