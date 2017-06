HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - Forecasters say north Alabama residents could awaken to a mix of wintry precipitation Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service says rain will change to snow after sunset tonight.

Light snow accumulations are possible in the Tennessee Valley from late Saturday through the early morning hours. The weather service says the Huntsville area could get around a ¼ of an inch.

Any frozen precipitation shouldn't be on the ground very long since highs on Sunday are expected to reach the mid-50s. But forecasters already warning about the possibility of slick spots on some roads.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.