Cold This Weekend With Some Wintry Weather

Good Saturday. We will be cold and blustery today with highs in the mid 40s and north winds from 10 to 15 mph. We have seen a light rain/snow mix in northerly parts of the area this morning near Pikeville. As we move through the day we will remain cloudy with a few on and off rain showers possible through the day. Tonight rain showers are likely and as we cool into the upper 20s and low 30s those rain showers will transition into a wet snow that could cause some travel issues for you early Sunday morning.

There is a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect for all of our area from this evening through tomorrow morning. While models still differ on exactly where the line of snow will be overnight, it seems the most likely scenario will be rain showers tonight changing to light wet snow showers early Sunday morning across the entire area. As far as how much is concerned, we could vary from just a trace to 2" in the valleys and get as much as 2" to 4" in the mountains. Anything that does fall will melt rapidly as temps climb into the low 50s Sunday afternoon.

Monday another front will move through during the afternoon and will bring widespread rain showers to the area. Highs Monday will be in the mid to upper 40s. As that system passes through, however, we could see a few mountain snow showers as we cool into the 30s Tuesday morning.

David Karnes

SATURDAY:

8am... Partly Cloudy, 38

Noon... Mostly Cloudy / Shower?, 42

5pm... Mostly C loudy / Shower?, 45