Man hit by car on E.11th Street

Chattanooga police say man who was hit by a car Friday afternoon is in critical condition.

It happened in the 700 block of E. 11th Street shortly before 2:00 p.m.

Police say the pedestrian, 49-year-old Tyrone McCullom, walked between two parked cars as the driver in one of them hit the gas pedal.

The driver, 59-year-old Herman Brown, Sr., hit McCullom and the car parked in front him, which no one was in.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with severe injuries.

Police say charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, you're asked to call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.

