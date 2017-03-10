Recruitment for Randstad Staffing to be held in Dalton

The Georgia Department of Labor's (GDOL) Dalton Career Center will help Randstad, a staffing company, recruit more than 14 employees to work in Dalton.

The recruitment will be held on Monday, March 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Career Center located at 1406 Chattanooga Ave. in Dalton.

The employer is recruiting assemblers, customer service consultants, customer service representatives, material handlers, lift truck operators, manufacturing lab managers, manufacturing operations managers, process engineers and production line workers.

Due to U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regulations, all applicants must be at least 18 years old.

Process Engineer, Manufacturing Lab Manager and Operations Manager positions require applicants to have a bachelor's degree and at least five years of related experience.

Lift truck operators are required to have at least two years of related experience. Assemblers, customer service representatives, production line workers and material handlers are all required to have at least one year of related experience.

Salaries for assemblers, production line workers, lift truck operators and material handlers range from $8.50 to $12 an hour. The salaries for process engineers, along with manufacturing lab managers and operations managers range from $50,000 to $70,000 a year.

Applicants are encouraged to bring a resume and dress appropriately to improve their opportunities for employment.

For more information about the jobs, or to apply online, visit employgeorgia.com to create an account and upload, or prepare, a resume.

For more information about the recruitment, contact the GDOL's Dalton Career Center at (706) 272-2301. The Career Center is open to serve the public Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. To 4:30 p.m.

Visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers, and to connect with us on social media.



