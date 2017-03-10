Harrison man stabbed by woman during domestic dispute - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Harrison man stabbed by woman during domestic dispute

HARRISON, TN (WRCB) -

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing in Harrison Friday night.

It happened at a home in the 8800 block of Millard Lee Lane shortly before 6:30 p.m.

Sheriff's office spokesman Matt Lea tells Channel 3, deputies responded to a domestic dispute.

Lea says a woman was taken into custody for stabbing a man.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for a non life-threatening injury.

The Sheriff's Office has not said what the dispute was over.

