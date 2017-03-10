GBI arrest two in marijuana drug bust

Officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Georgia State Patrol Post 38 arrested two people after concluding a six month narcotics investigation.

On Wednesday March 8, 2017, officials arrested 35-year-old Tyson Brown and 57-year-old Maverick Brown on marijuana trafficking charges.

Officials say they purchased marijuana from Tyson Brown's primary address over the course of the investigation. The agents were also led to two separate locations in Rome, Ga due to suspicious activity.

Search warrants were conducted at all three residences by the GBI West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office, the Georgia State Patrol, and the GBI Region 1 Calhoun Office.

Officials say approximately 14 lbs. of marijuana was discovered, along with packaging materials used for distribution. GBI agents also discovered $127,868.00 along with two firearms.

Tyson Brown was charged with Distribution of Marijuana and Trafficking in Marijuana, and Maverick Brown was charged with one count of Trafficking in Marijuana.

Officials say both suspects are in jail without bond at this time.

Officials say the GBI was also assisted by the Rome Police Department and the Floyd County District Attorney’s Office during this investigation.