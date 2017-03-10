The Latest: VW pleads guilty in emissions-cheating case

DETROIT (AP) - The Latest on Volkswagen's guilty plea in the U.S. for cheating on emission tests (all times local):

10:35 a.m.

Volkswagen has pleaded guilty to cheating the U.S. government by using software to evade emission rules in nearly 600,000 diesel vehicles.

The German automaker pleaded guilty Friday to conspiracy, obstruction of justice and an import crime. It was represented in Detroit federal court by its general counsel, Manfred Doess.

The deal was made weeks ago. VW has agreed to pay a $4.3 billion penalty, although the scandal has cost the company about $21 billion.

The company admitted installing software that activated pollution controls during government tests and switched them off during regular driving.

U.S. regulators confronted VW about the software after West Virginia University researchers discovered differences in testing and real-world emissions. Volkswagen denied the use of the so-called defeat device but finally admitted it in September 2015.

3 a.m.

Volkswagen's day of reckoning for cheating on diesel emissions tests is coming on Friday.

The German automaker is expected to plead guilty to three criminal counts at a morning hearing in Detroit federal court. The company could also be sentenced by Judge Sean Cox.

Last month VW agreed to plead guilty and pay a $4.3 billion penalty for programming about 590,000 diesel vehicles to deceive U.S. regulators.

The company admitted installing software that activated pollution controls during government tests and switched them off in real-world driving. The cars spewed harmful nitrogen oxide at up to 40 times above the legal limit. Volkswagen also has admitted to lying to investigators to cover up the scheme.

Seven VW employees also face criminal charges in the case.

