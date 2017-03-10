University of Memphis plans veterans care center on campus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - The University of Memphis is announcing plans for a new veterans care center on campus.

In a news release Wednesday, the university said the outpatient Veterans Care Center will address the mental health needs of veterans, regardless of era, gender, discharge status or service connection.

The university says the facility will be located in the university's Psychological Services Center. It will provide treatment for problems such as post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, anxiety disorders and substance misuse, stemming from the adjustment to post-deployment life.

The university says veteran students could receive help developing study skills and learn about their cognitive strengths and weaknesses.

The center is made possible through a gift targeting veterans in honor of university President M. David Rudd. No timetable for its opening has been released.

