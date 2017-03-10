Georgia soldier charged with killing 2 fellow Army members

HINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) - An Army sergeant has been charged in the slayings of two fellow soldiers found shot in an apartment outside Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia.

Hinesville police said in a news release Thursday that 24-year-old Sgt. Shaquille Craig has been arrested and charged with two counts of murder.

He is accused of killing 23-year-old Spc. Marquez Brown of Macon and 21-year-old Pvt. Malika Darion Jackson of Foley, Alabama. Police found the two soldiers dead Sunday.

Fort Stewart said in news release that Craig of Selma, Alabama, served as a petroleum supply specialist in the 3rd Infantry Division. The two victims were assigned to a different brigade within the Fort Stewart-based division.

It was not immediately known if Craig had an attorney. Police said he was scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.