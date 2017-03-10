BBQ earns failing grade on Hwy 58 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

BBQ earns failing grade on Hwy 58

Posted: Updated:
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

One barbecue restaurant failed its health inspection this week. The Hamilton County Health Department inspectors found food with mold in a non-working freezer, employees not wearing gloves when handling ready to eat food along with an excessively dirty hood.

JC Family BBQ at 9070 Highway 58 scored a 62. Also cited in the report was not enough ventilation in the kitchen, various equipment covered in food debris, lights in food prep areas covered in dust/food debris along with improper cooling methods being used.

Other restaurants:

  • 82 Portobello's 4976 Highway 58; reasons including ceiling/vent tiles in poor repair, wet/soiled rag sitting out on prep table, manager did not demonstrate enough food safety knowledge, mildew buildup in ice machine. Corrected to 97.
  • 83 Southern Restaurant 7714 Hixson Pike; reasons including thawing fish is standing water, container labeled “chili” dated 2-6-17 contained potato salad, storage shelves dirty, seals in poor repair, bag of onions stored on floor. Corrected to 92.
  • 84 New China 8530 Hixson Pike; reasons including frozen beef and chicken thawing at room temperature, food left uncovered on counter, excessive ice build up in freezer, dented cans of food.
  • 85 Fireside Grille 3018 Cummings Highway
  • 85 New China 1900 S. Broad Street
  • 87 Papa John's 2700 S. Broad Street
  • 90 Kanpai of Tokyo 2200 Hamilton Place Blvd.
  • 91 McDonald's 6401 Ringgold Road
  • 92 Porker's BBQ 1251 Market Street
  • 92 BoJangle's 4417 Highway 58
  • 94 Panera Bread 620 Northgate
  • 95 Rafael's 5032 Ooltewah Ringgold Road
  • 95 Biba's Cafe 2000 Sequoyah Access Road
  • 95 Wendy's 1869 Dayton Blvd.
  • 95 Subway 8530 Hixson Pike
  • 95 Krystal 6200 Ringgold Road
  • 96 La Fiesta Mexican Grill 8523 Hixson Pike
  • 96 Toscano Italian 6219 Lee Highway
  • 97 Subway 3127 Broad Street
  • 97 Chicken Salad Chick 629 Market Street
  • 97 Chick-fil-a 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.
  • 98 Domino's 8530 Hixson Pike
  • 98 La Pachanga 1504 Foust Street
  • 98 Choo Choo BBQ 6410 Hixson Pike
  • 98 China Rose 9203 Lee Highway
  • 98 Los 3 Amigo's 3536 Cummings Highway
  • 98 Blue Plate Restaurant 191 Chestnut Street
  • 98 Burger King 6404 Ringgold Road
  • 98 Alex Thai Food & Sushi Bistro 26 E. Main Street
  • 98 Cookout 5001 Brainerd Road
  • 99 DQ Grill and Chill 2118 Gunbarrel Road
  • 99 Burger King 4827 Hixson Pike
  • 99 Thai Spice 5910 Reagan Lane
  • 99 Subway 7026 East Brainerd Road
  • 99 Subway 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.
  • 99 China Moon 5600 Brainerd Road

Those restaurants earning a perfect score were: 

  • 100 Subway 8530 Hixson Pike
  • 100 Smoothie King 5200 Highway 153
  • 100 Jimmy Johns 5111 Hixson Pike
  • 100 Jersey Mikes 5510 Highway 153

If you are in Hamilton County and you have a complaint about a pool, restaurant, health care facility, daycare or gym, call the Hamilton County Hot Line at 423-209-8110. In North Georgia, call your local health department. 

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.