BBQ earns failing grade on Hwy 58

One barbecue restaurant failed its health inspection this week. The Hamilton County Health Department inspectors found food with mold in a non-working freezer, employees not wearing gloves when handling ready to eat food along with an excessively dirty hood.

JC Family BBQ at 9070 Highway 58 scored a 62. Also cited in the report was not enough ventilation in the kitchen, various equipment covered in food debris, lights in food prep areas covered in dust/food debris along with improper cooling methods being used.

Other restaurants:

82 Portobello's 4976 Highway 58; reasons including ceiling/vent tiles in poor repair, wet/soiled rag sitting out on prep table, manager did not demonstrate enough food safety knowledge, mildew buildup in ice machine. Corrected to 97.

83 Southern Restaurant 7714 Hixson Pike; reasons including thawing fish is standing water, container labeled “chili” dated 2-6-17 contained potato salad, storage shelves dirty, seals in poor repair, bag of onions stored on floor. Corrected to 92.

84 New China 8530 Hixson Pike; reasons including frozen beef and chicken thawing at room temperature, food left uncovered on counter, excessive ice build up in freezer, dented cans of food.

85 Fireside Grille 3018 Cummings Highway

85 New China 1900 S. Broad Street

87 Papa John's 2700 S. Broad Street

90 Kanpai of Tokyo 2200 Hamilton Place Blvd.

91 McDonald's 6401 Ringgold Road

92 Porker's BBQ 1251 Market Street

92 BoJangle's 4417 Highway 58

94 Panera Bread 620 Northgate

95 Rafael's 5032 Ooltewah Ringgold Road

95 Biba's Cafe 2000 Sequoyah Access Road

95 Wendy's 1869 Dayton Blvd.

95 Subway 8530 Hixson Pike

95 Krystal 6200 Ringgold Road

96 La Fiesta Mexican Grill 8523 Hixson Pike

96 Toscano Italian 6219 Lee Highway

97 Subway 3127 Broad Street

97 Chicken Salad Chick 629 Market Street

97 Chick-fil-a 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.

98 Domino's 8530 Hixson Pike

98 La Pachanga 1504 Foust Street

98 Choo Choo BBQ 6410 Hixson Pike

98 China Rose 9203 Lee Highway

98 Los 3 Amigo's 3536 Cummings Highway

98 Blue Plate Restaurant 191 Chestnut Street

98 Burger King 6404 Ringgold Road

98 Alex Thai Food & Sushi Bistro 26 E. Main Street

98 Cookout 5001 Brainerd Road

99 DQ Grill and Chill 2118 Gunbarrel Road

99 Burger King 4827 Hixson Pike

99 Thai Spice 5910 Reagan Lane

99 Subway 7026 East Brainerd Road

99 Subway 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.

99 China Moon 5600 Brainerd Road

Those restaurants earning a perfect score were:

100 Subway 8530 Hixson Pike

100 Smoothie King 5200 Highway 153

100 Jimmy Johns 5111 Hixson Pike

100 Jersey Mikes 5510 Highway 153

If you are in Hamilton County and you have a complaint about a pool, restaurant, health care facility, daycare or gym, call the Hamilton County Hot Line at 423-209-8110. In North Georgia, call your local health department.