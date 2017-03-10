BBQ earns failing grade on Hwy 58

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -
One barbecue restaurant failed its health inspection this week. The Hamilton County Health Department inspectors found food with mold in a non-working freezer, employees not wearing gloves when handling ready to eat food along with an excessively dirty hood.
JC Family BBQ at 9070 Highway 58 scored a 62. Also cited in the report was not enough ventilation in the kitchen, various equipment covered in food debris, lights in food prep areas covered in dust/food debris along with improper cooling methods being used.
Other restaurants:
- 82 Portobello's 4976 Highway 58; reasons including ceiling/vent tiles in poor repair, wet/soiled rag sitting out on prep table, manager did not demonstrate enough food safety knowledge, mildew buildup in ice machine. Corrected to 97.
- 83 Southern Restaurant 7714 Hixson Pike; reasons including thawing fish is standing water, container labeled “chili” dated 2-6-17 contained potato salad, storage shelves dirty, seals in poor repair, bag of onions stored on floor. Corrected to 92.
- 84 New China 8530 Hixson Pike; reasons including frozen beef and chicken thawing at room temperature, food left uncovered on counter, excessive ice build up in freezer, dented cans of food.
- 85 Fireside Grille 3018 Cummings Highway
- 85 New China 1900 S. Broad Street
- 87 Papa John's 2700 S. Broad Street
- 90 Kanpai of Tokyo 2200 Hamilton Place Blvd.
- 91 McDonald's 6401 Ringgold Road
- 92 Porker's BBQ 1251 Market Street
- 92 BoJangle's 4417 Highway 58
- 94 Panera Bread 620 Northgate
- 95 Rafael's 5032 Ooltewah Ringgold Road
- 95 Biba's Cafe 2000 Sequoyah Access Road
- 95 Wendy's 1869 Dayton Blvd.
- 95 Subway 8530 Hixson Pike
- 95 Krystal 6200 Ringgold Road
- 96 La Fiesta Mexican Grill 8523 Hixson Pike
- 96 Toscano Italian 6219 Lee Highway
- 97 Subway 3127 Broad Street
- 97 Chicken Salad Chick 629 Market Street
- 97 Chick-fil-a 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.
- 98 Domino's 8530 Hixson Pike
- 98 La Pachanga 1504 Foust Street
- 98 Choo Choo BBQ 6410 Hixson Pike
- 98 China Rose 9203 Lee Highway
- 98 Los 3 Amigo's 3536 Cummings Highway
- 98 Blue Plate Restaurant 191 Chestnut Street
- 98 Burger King 6404 Ringgold Road
- 98 Alex Thai Food & Sushi Bistro 26 E. Main Street
- 98 Cookout 5001 Brainerd Road
- 99 DQ Grill and Chill 2118 Gunbarrel Road
- 99 Burger King 4827 Hixson Pike
- 99 Thai Spice 5910 Reagan Lane
- 99 Subway 7026 East Brainerd Road
- 99 Subway 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.
- 99 China Moon 5600 Brainerd Road
Those restaurants earning a perfect score were:
- 100 Subway 8530 Hixson Pike
- 100 Smoothie King 5200 Highway 153
- 100 Jimmy Johns 5111 Hixson Pike
- 100 Jersey Mikes 5510 Highway 153
If you are in Hamilton County and you have a complaint about a pool, restaurant, health care facility, daycare or gym, call the Hamilton County Hot Line at 423-209-8110. In North Georgia, call your local health department.