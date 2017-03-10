Severe weather sparks fire at Sale Creek home - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Severe weather sparks fire at Sale Creek home

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff

Severe weather tore through the Tennessee Valley Friday morning, sparking a fire in the Sale Creek area of Hamilton County.

Officials say the fire happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Leggett Road.

Firefighters say lightning struck a tree near the home, causing the tree to fall onto the home and spark the fire.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Legget Road is currently down to one lane as fire crews work to clear the scene.

Stick with Channel 3 for the latest developments.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.