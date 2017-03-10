Severe weather sparks fire at Sale Creek home

Severe weather tore through the Tennessee Valley Friday morning, sparking a fire in the Sale Creek area of Hamilton County.

Officials say the fire happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Leggett Road.

Firefighters say lightning struck a tree near the home, causing the tree to fall onto the home and spark the fire.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Legget Road is currently down to one lane as fire crews work to clear the scene.

