Wintry Weather This Weekend

Good Friday! After a round of overnight storms produced some wind damage here and there (as well as quite the 2 A.M. lightning show) skies will now clear out and we will enjoy sunshine and cooler air today. Highs will get into the upper 50s and low 60s today. Winds will also be a little breezy, blowing from the north at 10-15 mph.

Tonight the cold air will really begin to settle in. Lows will drop to the upper 20s and low 30s by Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon the air will only make it to the mid 40s. Skies will cloud up through the day as low pressure moves by to the south.

Saturday night into Sunday morning things get interesting. The low to our south will bring in rain showers late Saturday night, but as temps drop into the low to mid 30s the rain will change over into a wet snow. Amounts will vary, and are a little difficult to predict at this point. Each forecast will bring new information and a clearer look at what we will get. Right now, I would expect a trace to 1/2" in north Georgia. 1/2" to 1" in the Tennessee Valley. 1"-3" on the Cumberland Plateau. 2"-4" in the Blue Ridge Mtns. I am sure those numbers will be tweaked over the next 48 hours, but that is a good rough estimate.

By 8am, the snow will have ended, and skies will be clearing through the day as we remain chilly. Highs will reach the upper 40s.

Next week will remain cold. All week, we will start cold in the 30s, and remain chilly with highs in the 40s. Look for more rain Monday evening.

David Karnes

Friday... Mostly Cloudy, 56

Noon... Partly Cloudy, 57

5pm... Sunny, 64