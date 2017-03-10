Storms roll though Tennessee Valley - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Storms roll though Tennessee Valley

Posted: Updated:
By Abbi Henry, Morning Producer
Connect
Updated By WRCB Staff

A severe storm moved through the Tennessee Valley early Friday morning. Heavy rain, winds and even hail caused damage to homes.  

Much of the damage has been reported in Marion County. In Jasper, there are several reports of hail, even breaking windows. In Orme, a tree is on a house. No injuries have been reported at this time. 

In other areas, there are reports of tree limbs down and wires down. There were power outages overnight. Most of the power in the area has been restored, but several hundred homes, especially in Marion county, remain without power at this time. 

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.