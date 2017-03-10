Storms roll though Tennessee Valley

A severe storm moved through the Tennessee Valley early Friday morning. Heavy rain, winds and even hail caused damage to homes.

Much of the damage has been reported in Marion County. In Jasper, there are several reports of hail, even breaking windows. In Orme, a tree is on a house. No injuries have been reported at this time.

In other areas, there are reports of tree limbs down and wires down. There were power outages overnight. Most of the power in the area has been restored, but several hundred homes, especially in Marion county, remain without power at this time.