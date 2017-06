The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in solving a recent theft from a Hixson business in late February.

Sheriff's Office spokesman Matt Lea says multiple units of a storage facility were targeted and numerous items were stolen.

The storage facility's security camera recorded the suspect, who was driving a U-Haul truck, as he entered the facility.

If you know who the suspect is, you're asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 423-209-8940 or 423-622-0022.

