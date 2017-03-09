Etowah home destroyed in fire

A vacant two-story home on 8th Street in Etowah went up in flames Wednesday night.

Etowah's Fire Chief tells Channel 3 they received the call at 8:30. When they got to the home, it was engulfed in flames.

Firefighters got the blaze under control within an hour and fully out by 2:30 a.m.

The house is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Units from Etowah Rural, Etowah City and Englewood Rural Fire Departments worked the scene.