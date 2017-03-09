High speed chase from Hamilton Co into GA ends in crash; recovery of weapons, drugs and cash

Wednesday night around 11:00 p.m. a Hamilton County Sheriff's deputy attempted to make a stop for a traffic violation on Standifer Gap Road.

Instead of stopping, the driver took off leading authorities on a chase that went across the state line into Georgia ending off of Cloud Springs Road.

During the chase, the driver, Phillip Wayne Koger, tried several time to damage the patrol units chasing him. Two Hamilton County Sheriff's Office patrol units did get damaged.

The chase ended in Fort Oglethorpe when deputies stopped Koger's vehicle after it started having mechanical issues.

Deputies were able to get Koger from the vehicle even though he was resisting arrest.

He was taken to a local hospital for medical review and then to the Hamilton County Jail.

A search of Koger's vehicle revealed several weapons, cash and narcotics.

Koger had outstanding warrants in both Hamilton County and Georgia. He was booked on numerous drug related offenses as well as aggravated assault and other criminal traffic related charges. More charges could be pending as the investigation continues.

Numerous law enforcement agencies were involved in Wednesday'night’s efforts including the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department and the Georgia State Patrol.