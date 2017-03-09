UPDATE: Driver killed in Tunnel Hill Varnell Rd. crash identified

The Georgia State Patrol and Whitfield County Sheriff's Office are investigating a deadly crash in Tunnel Hill Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Tunnel Hill Varnell (or Highway 201) and Lake Kathy Roads.

Here's a better look at the vehicles ; I'm told two males were involved. The driver in the gray truck passed away @WRCB pic.twitter.com/NQkye86nwX — Taneisha Cordell (@TaneishaWRCB) March 9, 2017

A GSP spokesperson tells Channel 3, the driver of a red Dodge Ram ran a stop sign on Lake Kathy Road and hit a gray Nissan pickup at the intersection of Tunnel Hill Varnell Road.

A Whitfield Co. deputy confirms one person in the smaller truck died in the crash. @WRCB — Timothy Bradfield (@T_Bradfield) March 9, 2017

The driver of the Nissan pickup, 49-year-old Zachary Hall, was killed in the crash.

The driver of the Dodge Ram, whose name has not been released, was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

It is unknown if any charges will be filed in the crash at this time.

Tunnel Hill Varnell Rd is now clear. Orange markings & flags now mark the crash site @WRCB pic.twitter.com/63Ma4qQmkH — Taneisha Cordell (@TaneishaWRCB) March 9, 2017

Kimberly Benton, who has live near the intersection for three and a half years, tells Channel 3 accidents are not uncommon there.

"This is like the third or fourth wreck we've seen, but this is the worst one by far," said Benton. "[It's just] people not paying attention, because you gotta watch out for everybody else when you drive."

Benton said she was cleaning her room, when she and her mom heard the collision that resembled a train colliding.

"Every time we hear that noise we know it's not anything good."

Benton said she hopes the tragic crash reminds drivers to be more cautious, and more aware of the other drivers that share the road.

"Makes you scared really to get back out on the road after seeing something like this," said Benton.

