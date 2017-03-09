Suspect arrested in robbery Saturday night

Chattanooga Police have arrested one of two suspects wanted for robbery Saturday night.

The robbery happened at 10:30 p.m. Saturday March 4th on Cherry St.

The victim told police, he was walking to get his car when he noticed two black males following him. The suspects stopped him, ?threatened him with a large knife and told him to “give me all your money.” Out of fear of being harmed the victim gave the suspect his wallet, cell phone and keys to his vehicle. The suspects then left the area.

Wednesday night a Chattanooga Police officer saw one of the suspects, identified as Romeo Romell Perkins in the 800 block of West 12th St.

Upon questioning Perkins admitted to robbing the victim using the knife collected as evidence and admitted to using the victim’s credit card. Perkins then stated he had the vehicle keys he took from the victim at his residence.

Perkins is charged with Aggravated Robbery and Fraudulent Use of Credit Card.

Police are still looking for the other suspect.