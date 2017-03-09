President Donald Trump to visit Tennessee - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

President Donald Trump to visit Tennessee

Nashville, TN -

President Donald Trump will be in Nashville, Wednesday, March 15th. 

The event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Central Time to be held at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium 

The doors are scheduled to open at 3:30 p.m. CST. 

Tickets are available through DonaldjTrump.com. 

