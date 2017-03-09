Athens Career Center damaged by electrical fire

A fire was reported just after 7:00 Thursday morning at the Career Center on Congress Parkway in Athens.

The City of Athens Fire Department responded and and an official says there wasn't a fire but a lot of smoke from a light ballast that had burned the wood in the dead space under the attic. Several trusses were burned and will need to be replaced.

The center will be closed for several months for repairs, but the mobile American Job Center was brought in to continue assisting clients.

It will be located in the parking lot of the damaged facility on Congress Parkway North through next week and will operate from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.