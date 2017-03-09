Meigs Co. to give away smoke detectors - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Meigs Co. to give away smoke detectors

MEIGS COUNTY, TN -

The Meigs County Fire Department will be handing out smoke alarms throughout the county Saturday, April 1st.

The 10-year sealed battery smoke alarms will be installed for free for residents.

It's all apart of the "Get Alarmed Tennessee!" program.

If you are interested in getting a smoke alarm call Stephanie Sussdorf at 423-326-6974

