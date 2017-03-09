Songbirds Guitar Museum takes flight with grand opening

The Scenic City's latest museum is holding its grand opening the weekend of March 10.

On Friday, the Songbirds Guitar Museum is taking flight. It is the world's largest private collection of rare, vintage guitars. There are almost 2,000 guitars in the collection and each of them tell a part of music history.

The museum is located right next to the Chattanooga Choo Choo at 35 Station Street.

On Saturday, March 11 there will be a street festival featuring live music.

The president of the museum, Johnny Smith says "We are excited for artists and musicians to experience Songbirds when they are in Chattanooga and thrilled to be part of making Chattanooga a music destination. The music scene in Chattanooga is growing rapidly, and we love that we can contribute to our music community."

The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets may be purchased on their website or in person.