Firefighters Respond to Early Morning House Fire

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

A fire early Thursday morning damages a home on E. 8th Street. 

The Chattanooga Fire Department say they received the call at 1:42. 

When firefighters arrived to the scene, flames were shooting out of the windows on the first and second floors.

Firefighters forced their way into the house to search for victims, but none were found.

It took firefighters half an hour to get the blaze under control.

No injuries were reported. 

The estimated dollar loss is $100,000 on the building and $25,000 for the contents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.


 

