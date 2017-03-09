Hawaii is 1st state to sue over new travel ban

HONOLULU (AP) - The state of Hawaii says President Donald Trump's revised travel ban will harm the state's Muslim population, tourism and foreign students.



Hawaii has become the first state to file suit to stop the new ban, which bars new visas for people from six predominantly Muslim countries and temporarily shuts down the U.S. refugee program.



It doesn't apply to travelers who already have visas.

