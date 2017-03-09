Hawaii is 1st state to sue over new travel ban - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Hawaii is 1st state to sue over new travel ban

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) - The state of Hawaii says President Donald Trump's revised travel ban will harm the state's Muslim population, tourism and foreign students.
    
Hawaii has become the first state to file suit to stop the new ban, which bars new visas for people from six predominantly Muslim countries and temporarily shuts down the U.S. refugee program.
    
It doesn't apply to travelers who already have visas.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.