Former driver's license examiner admits taking bribes - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Former driver's license examiner admits taking bribes

Posted: Updated:

   
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities say a former Tennessee driver's license examiner has been convicted of taking bribes to give unqualified people a driver's license.
    
The U.S. attorney's office in Nashville announced that 52-year-old Michael Wand of Antioch was convicted Tuesday by a federal jury in Nashville. The federal prosecutor's office said the jury found him guilty of bribery and four counts of conspiring to issue unlawful driver's licenses.
    
Officials say three co-conspirators testified against Wand, saying that he directed them to recruit people who would be willing to pay the bribes. Prosecutors say they recruited mainly Middle Easterners and Egyptians living around Nashville.
    
Wand faces up to 15 years in prison. Three co-conspirators have pleaded guilty.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.