Spring Like Today, Winter Like This Weekend

Good Thursday. Hold on. We are in for a wild weather ride over the next few days. Average highs for this time of year hover in the low 60s. Highs today will be about 10 degrees above that, but this weekend they will be about 10 degrees below average. Oh, yeah. And did I mention the potential for some weekend snow?

Let's start with today. We will be sunny once again with an amazingly warm high of 74. Clouds are going to build in tonight as a cold front approaches. The front will bring in scattered rain showers overnight into early Friday morning. Lows Friday morning will be in the low 50s so anything that falls will be in the form of rain. By the time you wake up Friday morning the rain will be gone, but you still may have a wet roadway or two for the morning commute.

Friday afternoon will be a little cooler with the high reaching 65 under clearing skies.

Saturday will be MUCH cooler as the low when you wake up will be in the low to mid 30s. Skies will be mostly cloudy all day. The afternoon high will only make it to a cool 55.

Saturday night into Sunday morning will be interesting. An area of low pressure will move by to our south, and could combine with the colder air to bring us some snow showers as we head into early Sunday morning. The exact track of that low will determine how much snow we get. Right now, my thinking is we will get 2" to 3" in our northern counties and 1" to 2" in our more southern counties. Temps Sunday morning will be in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Sunday afternoon will warm into the low 50s, so anything that falls will melt fairly rapidly. We could still have some travel troubles Sunday morning though.

This will set up a chilly pattern all next week with lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app. David Karnes

THURSDAY:

8am...Sunny, 41

Noon... Sunny, 65

5pm... Sunny, 74