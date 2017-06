A fire has damaged a building on East 8th Street.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Thursday morning. The Chattanooga Fire Department had the fire under control in about an hour. No one was in the building, which is described as a home that could possibly under construction. No one was inside at the time and no injuries have been reported.

The fire was called in by a security officer.

