UPDATE: AT&T says its customers can now dial 911, following an outage earlier that prevented them from doing so.

Issue has been resolved that affected some calls to 911 from wireless customers. We apologize to those who were affected. — AT&T (@ATT) March 9, 2017

The company confirmed the correction on Twitter and issued an apology to its customers.

If you're still unable to call 911, you can reach Chattanooga police at 423-698-2525.

PREVIOUS STORY: AT&T is trying to correct a problem that may prevent wireless customers from calling 911.

Aware of issue affecting some calls to 911 for wireless customers. Working to resolve ASAP. We apologize to those affected. — AT&T (@ATT) March 9, 2017

The company acknowledge the problem on Twitter, saying it's working to correct the issue as soon as possible.

@ATT cell network users may have probs calling 911. Call 423-698-2525 as option. 911 is looking into problem now. May be nationwide. — Chattanooga Police (@ChattanoogaPD) March 9, 2017

Chattanooga police say if you have an emergency and can't get through to the 911 center, call 423-698-2525.

ATT acknowledges issue and working on it. https://t.co/YPVuC9RRg9 — Fred Fletcher (@ChiefFletcher) March 9, 2017

