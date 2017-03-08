How to protect your home from burglaries: Thieves tell all

Jeff Rossen and Anneke Foster

TODAY

Nicholas Kyriazis estimates he's burglarized at least 100 homes, maybe as many as 150. So who better to explain how to protect your home from burglaries?

TODAY national investigative correspondent Jeff Rossen went inside the walls of New Jersey State Prison, where Kyriazis is serving a 70-year prison sentence, to get tips on how keep your home from being a target for people like him: