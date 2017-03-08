Two Dalton HS students identified after making school threat

Two students have been identified as people responsible for a threatening note that was found on Monday morning at Dalton High School.

The note was found on the floor of a classroom at Dalton High School on Monday morning by another student. That student turned it in to the school which notified the police department. The note appears to be a written conversation between at least two people and includes language that speaks of guns and shootings at the school with the word “tomorrow.”

On Tuesday, the Dalton Police Department had a heavy presence at the school and no problems occurred. Investigators have been working since Monday to identify the parties responsible for the note

The students, both juvenile males, have been interviewed by police investigators and are cooperating with the investigation. Police say at this time, no charges have been filed against either student. Charges are still possible in the case, and the investigation is continuing.