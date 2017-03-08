Wisconsin men arrested in theft of 100,000 diapers - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Wisconsin men arrested in theft of 100,000 diapers

By Associated Press

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (AP) - Two Wisconsin men are accused of stealing 100,000 diapers.

The Post-Crescent reports that police allege the men stole nearly 1,800 cases of diapers - valued at more than $45,000 - from a charitable organization that provides goods to families in need.

Authorities say the diapers were stolen during several thefts between Jan. 3 and Feb. 13 at a warehouse in Fox Crossing.

United Way Fox Cities CEO Peter Kelly says the thefts occurred as his organization moved its diaper bank to a Valley Packaging Industries facility. Both men are former VPI employees.

Investigators say they're recommending felony theft charges against the two men, who have yet to be formally charged. Both are jailed in Winnebago County.

Fox Crossing police say it appears the men stole the items to make money.

Information from: Post-Crescent Media, http://www.postcrescent.com

  Trump '100 percent' willing to testify under oath on Comey allegations
Friday, June 9 2017 9:19 PM EDT

    Friday, June 9 2017 9:19 PM EDT
    Speaking at a joint press conference in the Rose Garden with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, Trump called Comey a "leaker" and maintained that the fired FBI director lied under oath about his claim the president asked him to drop the agency's investigation into former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

  Romney: Clinton told me to take Trump secretary of state job
Friday, June 9 2017 9:09 PM EDT

    Friday, June 9 2017 9:09 PM EDT

    Romney, speaking to a high-powered gathering of GOP officials, top donors and business leaders at a luxury Utah resort, said that when Trump briefly considered him late last year for Clinton's former job, Romney called "virtually all the former secretaries of state" including Clinton.

  • Teen charged with murder in Walker Co. shooting

    Friday, June 9 2017 7:35 PM EDT

    The teen has been charged for the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Christopher Colby Estes.

