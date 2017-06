Dalton Police Department arrested seven potential "Johns" in a prostitution sting on Tuesday night.

Officials say they received complaints of prostitution in the Dalton area. A investigation was conducted similar to the one that led to the arrest of eight people on February 22nd.

Dalton PD says an undercover officer posed as a prostitute for the operation. Investigators placed an online ad and suspects agreed to meet with the officer at a hotel in Dalton.

Each person was charged with one count of misdemeanor pandering against a person 18 years of age or older.