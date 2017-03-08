Bathroom bill delayed in Tennessee amid federal actions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee lawmaker is stalling a transgender bathroom bill for a week or two amid recent federal actions.

Republican Rep. Mark Pody said his bill was delayed in committee Tuesday to allow time to re-evaluate the wording.

The U.S. Supreme Court opted Monday not to decide whether federal anti-discrimination law applied in a school transgender bathroom case.

Last month, the Trump administration withdrew President Obama's directive that schools let students use bathrooms of their self-identified gender, not birth.

Republican Senate Speaker Randy McNally has said the state bill isn't needed after the Trump administration's move.

Pody says recent actions make it a state issue.

Pody's bill would require students in public schools and public colleges and universities to use restrooms and locker rooms of their sex on their birth certificates.

