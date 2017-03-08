Warm and Dry Through Thursday

Good Wednesday. After the good rainfall yesterday, we will now be rewarded with sunshine and comfortably warm weather. Today's high will reach 69 degrees. Tonight will be cool and clear with the low dropping to 39.

Thursday will be even warmer with sunny skies and a high of 73.

A front moving through Friday may bring us a few light rain showers in the morning, but it will clear out in the afternoon with a high of 70.

The weekend will be interesting. Saturday will start chilly in the mid to upper 30s. We will see increasing clouds and cool weather in the afternoon as the high will not get out of the low 50s. Rain will move in Saturday evening and will last through the night and into Sunday morning. Here is the interesting part. The air will cool into the low 30s Sunday morning, and if the rain lasts long enough into Sunday morning we may see some of that changing over into mixed precipitation or even light snow. That will be short-lived, however, as we see skies clear, and another cool afternoon with highs in the low 50s.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app. David Karnes

WEDNESDAY:

8am... Sunny, 44

Noon... Sunny, 61

5pm... Sunny, 69