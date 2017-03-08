UPDATE: Suspect in Bradley County murder arrested in Polk County

UPDATE: The Bradley County Sheriff's Office says the suspect in a deadly overnight shooting has been found.

Sheriff's Office spokesman James Bradford says 21-year old Justin Paul Douglas Mullins was arrested in Polk County Wednesday afternoon.

Mullins is accused of killing 33-year-old Andrew Hensley at Ocoee Village apartments.

He is charged with First Degree Murder.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight homicide and are searching for a suspect at an apartment complex in Cleveland.

Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating 21-year old Justin Paul Douglas Mullins who has been charged with First Degree Murder.

Deputies said they received several phone calls to 911 reporting an altercation at the Ocoee village Apartments. When deputies arrived they found a man dead on the property.

James Bradford with the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office said 33-year-old Andrew Hensley was killed and are now working to learn how it happened.

"We are still trying to determine the cause of the deceased male and we are going to try and see where that leads us,” Bradford said.

Neighbors at the complex report a lot of commotion coming from a nearby unit. Stevaughn Good lives below the apartment where the incident happened, he said his friends saw the incident unfold.

“There were some figures inside the house, it looked like they were fighting and when she dumped her trash and was getting ready to come back next thing she heard was people saying ‘you better run, you better run,’” Good described.

The victim’s body was taken by the medical examiner’s office for autopsy. Meanwhile detectives went through evidence at the scene to piece together what happened.

"We want to make sure we're processing the scene correct, because you only get one shot. Once we close the scene we don't want to open it back up until our processing is finished,” Bradford explained.

An unsettling feeling for a mother in the area that did not want to be identified. She said the community has had a problem with drugs, but nothing like this in the past.

"I’m scared for my son, like he's in his room so, if that happens in his room and a gun fires or shoots off, or anything like I don't know that's his room, so they was really close to his room like he scared to sleep in his room, so it makes me scared for him,”

The sheriff’s office says they're interviewing residents who might've seen or heard something overnight to try and learn more about what happened.

