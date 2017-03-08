UPDATE: Driver, passenger in deadly crash in Harrison identified - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

By Abbi Henry, Morning Producer
Updated By Ken Nicholson
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fiery crash in Harrison that killed one person Tuesday night.

Deputies responded to the 6400 block of Bayshore Drive just after 11 p.m. for a report of a single vehicle crash with entrapment.

Deputies found the vehicle on fire when they arrived.

The Sheriff's Office says the driver, 49-year-old David Gildon, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger, 22-year-old Chason Biggs, was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries. His condition is unknown.

Two deputies received minor burns while getting one of the victims out the vehicle. They were treated at the scene by EMS.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

