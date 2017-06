Andy Berke has been re-elected as mayor of Chattanooga in a landslide victory Tuesday night.

BREAKING: Mayor Andy Berke takes the stage with his family after winning re-election. His wife introducing him to supporters. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/uv3jyrEjuG — Kelly McCarthy (@KellyWRCB) March 8, 2017

Berke, who was seeking his second term, received about 64% of the total vote.

Mayor Andy Berke now takes the stage after winning re-election. He first thanks his family for their support. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/XXFsF8QmNr — Kelly McCarthy (@KellyWRCB) March 8, 2017

He faced three opponents in the race: Larry Grohn, David Crockett, and Chris Long.

Congratulations to Mayor Berke on his reelection. It's all good for Carol & Me. We will go home and celebrate with bowls of ice Cream — Larry Grohn (@larrygrohn) March 8, 2017

Grohn placed second in the race with 26% of the vote. Crockett received 8% of the vote and Long received 2%.

