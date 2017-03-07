House Republicans unveil plan to repeal and replace Affordable Care Act

President Trump and the GOP are preparing to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

House Republicans have released their new plan and many people are wondering what it means to them.

Katherlyn Geter helps people sign up for health insurance. As the lead navigator for the Chattanooga region, it is her job to educate people about their options. Geter is closely monitoring plans to make changes to the Affordable Care Act.

“The biggest thing is the uncertainty of what is to come,” Geter told Channel 3.

As part of the new plan, people would not have to pay a tax penalty for not having health insurance and they would be offered tax credits to buy insurance on the open market.

The plan would allow insurers to charge a 30-percent penalty to people who let their insurance lapse and then try to buy a new policy.

"Eighty-seven percent of folks in Tennessee are receiving premium subsidies so they're getting help to make their premiums affordable and lower. That's probably the biggest thing, they want to know if they will lose that and if they’ll lose financial help that’s coming to help make sure it’s affordable to their family,” said Geter.

People with pre-existing conditions would still be covered and young people could stay on their parents’ insurance plan until they are 26 years old.



“We are working very hard to make sure that we are staying connected to the people that either have coverage or haven't enrolled and they want to enroll. We're getting the right messages and how this would apply to them and their families,” said Geter.

Hundreds of thousands of Tennesseans would be immediately impacted by repealing the Affordable Care Act.